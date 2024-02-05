New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 41,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GEHC stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

