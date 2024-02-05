New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $105.08 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

