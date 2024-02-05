New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 81.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

