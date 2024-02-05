New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $369,800,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $422.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.14. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $439.16.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.