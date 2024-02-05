New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.25 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.