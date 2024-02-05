New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

