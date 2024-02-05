New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 814 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $107.00 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

