New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 931 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

HIG stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 322,718 shares of company stock worth $26,604,904 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

