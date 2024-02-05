New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $161.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.84.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

