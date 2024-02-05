New York Times (NYT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.08. New York Times has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NYT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in New York Times by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.