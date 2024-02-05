NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5 %

APD opened at $258.17 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

