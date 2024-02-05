NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vistra at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE VST opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.