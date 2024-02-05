NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $335.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.41.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

