NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COP opened at $110.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

