NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,438.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,555.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,697.80. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,009.47.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

