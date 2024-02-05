NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $329.25 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $330.12. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.86.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

