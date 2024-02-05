NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $424.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

