NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $171.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

