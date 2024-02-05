NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,970 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $890.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $893.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $748.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

