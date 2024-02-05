NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 9,844 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.