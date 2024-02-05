NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

