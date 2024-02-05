NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.2% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $194.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

