NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

