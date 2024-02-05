NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $309.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

