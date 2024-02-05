NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $1,349,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

