NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $564.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.27. The stock has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,771 shares of company stock valued at $139,531,235 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

