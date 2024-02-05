NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 587.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,737,000 after acquiring an additional 253,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $235.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.89 and its 200 day moving average is $213.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

