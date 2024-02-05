NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOG opened at $143.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.