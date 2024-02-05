NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

