NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $781.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $714.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $789.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.90, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

