NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 10,409 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $57.65 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $183,620.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

