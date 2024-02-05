NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 690 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $395.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.95. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $284.05 and a one year high of $433.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.