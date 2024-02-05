NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.