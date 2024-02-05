NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $256.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.09. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $265.99.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.