NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 252.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,435 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.70 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.