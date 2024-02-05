NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $251.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.46. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $259.27.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

