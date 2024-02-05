NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJR opened at $104.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

