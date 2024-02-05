NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Primerica worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $234.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $155.68 and a one year high of $236.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.57.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

