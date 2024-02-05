NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.95 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

