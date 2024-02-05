NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 19,258 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 11.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $246.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

