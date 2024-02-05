NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 242 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $250.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $258.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

