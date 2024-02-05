NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 496 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 509,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,126 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $154.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

