NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,533 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JFrog worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $10,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $34.94 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $214,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,891.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at $147,615,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 413,143 shares of company stock valued at $13,748,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

