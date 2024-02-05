Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 4,046 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 172,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $101.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

