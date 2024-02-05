News (NWSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.33. News has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
