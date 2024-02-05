NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

TSE:NFI opened at C$11.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$937.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.2817861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

