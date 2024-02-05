NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Decreased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,426 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of NICE worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,005,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 26.2% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 194,508 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 793,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,936,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,764,000 after buying an additional 142,735 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 417,277 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $213.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.20 and its 200 day moving average is $191.36. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

