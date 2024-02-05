NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $25.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NOV will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

