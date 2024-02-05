Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

NRIX stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares in the company, valued at $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,911 shares of company stock valued at $141,060 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

