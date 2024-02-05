NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $132.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVR in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $132.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $467.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $137.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $156.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $531.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

NVR stock opened at $7,319.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $4,988.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7,423.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6,870.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6,348.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $133.44 EPS.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $49,205,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

